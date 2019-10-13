There are many reasons a person may not be able to use the bridge over the train tracks on N Street ("Letter to the Editor: A pedestrian walkway is available," Oct. 8). Lazy isn't even on my list.
Perhaps when the letter writer gets a bit older, they, too, will have difficulty walking an extra four blocks roundtrip, possibly in 110 degree summer heat. Climbing the staircase might be impossible, and the last time I saw the elevator it was disgustingly filthy.
Bakersfield has a parking problem. The city should provide safe and convenient parking for the civic-minded men and women who do show up for jury duty. As it stands now, serving is more of a dreaded punishment.
So, dear letter writer, I hope you never injure your feet, knees, hips, back or neck. I hope you age in perfection. Most of all, I hope you will find compassion.
Jean Varner, Bakersfield