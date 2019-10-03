Finally, but still slowly, people are beginning to see Trump as the kind of person he truly is: a pathological liar and narcissist who cares only about himself, his money and his power.
It's a relief that soon most people will discover that the president has no clothes.
Eventually, we'll get back to normal politics, which means dealing with politicians who are liars and narcissists and who care only about themselves, their money and their power. The difference will be, though, those politicians probably won't be traitors, too.
Eloise Mudge, Bakersfield