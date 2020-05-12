My condolences to the family of Walter Grogg Jr. I just read of his passing and will surely miss him.
Walter was a part of Bakersfield. My first time meeting him goes all the way back to 1979 when we were students at Bakersfield College. He very proudly worked for the campus newspaper. In more recent years, I would visit with him at Dagny’s coffeehouse. Walter loved everyone, and I am sure if it were not for the coronavirus, many of us would be at his funeral to pay our respects.
After he would order his drink at Dagny’s he would always say, “thank you for your service!” Thanks you for your service, Walter! I will always remember you. Rest in peace, Superman.
Donna Burnite-Martin, Bakersfield