The Sunday Forum column by Douglas Tallamy ("Welcome bugs into your yard," Feb. 23) focuses on how important planting native plants is to a rich and healthy environment. Right away I ordered Tallamy’s most recent book, “Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard.”
If Tallamy inspires you as much as he does me, you’ll want to go to the Garden Fest at Bakersfield College on April 18 and head straight to the Kern California Native Plant Society table for their native plant sale.
Before the last drought we had a sterile lawn that was totally uninteresting. Now we have an attractive, diverse yard full of native plants that attracts many more birds and native insects than ever before. It’s such a pleasure. Try it!
Andy Honig, Bakersfield