Before signing on to support the Texas, or Trump, lawsuit to overturn the election, did Kevin McCarthy and the other 125 Congress people signatories stop to ponder beforehand the dire consequences if their lawsuit had been successful? How would the people have reacted to the invalidation of the majority's choice? What if the lawsuit had worked? It would have brought on the worst crisis since secession. It was a lawsuit designed to destroy the union.
McCarthy and the other signers are flag-waving Republicans trying to invalidate millions of legal votes by seditious abuse of the court system. Their effort reflects the mentality of a dictatorship where the state apparatus can overturn a fair election to keep the ruling regime in power even when it loses.
They present themselves as defending rather than subverting democracy. These signers do not imagine their lawsuit as a form of despotism. But, in reality, their view is that the votes of their political rivals should not count. They are declaring that the nation belongs to them, casting rival voters as unworthy of participating in the election.
And did McCarthy and the other signers consider the consequences that they are creating a permanent set of Americans who will feel aggrieved at Trump's loss? They are creating lasting damage by continuing their false claims in the courts and by supporting Trump's agitation to milk his supporters for donations. Their guiding principles are ambition and the perpetuation of power and the protection of their donor base. They have been cowed by Trump and have fallen in line by continuing claims they know to be false. And they should pay a cost for doing that.
In short, McCarthy supported a lawsuit designed to overturn the election, destroy the union and subvert democracy itself. It demonstrates to the rest of us that democracy is not self-implementing or perpetuating, and that we must fight every day to retain democracy in America.
J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield