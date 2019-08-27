A recent story "Local educators stress importance of school attendance on future success" discusses the Kern County Superintendent of Schools announcing a new program to discourage chronic absenteeism among students. Unfortunately, the program is called Strive for Less Than Five.
It can perhaps be viewed as a commentary on the state of public education that the Superintendent of Schools, responsible for overseeing the development of so many students' reading skills, is apparently unaware that the use of the word "less" here is grammatically incorrect (it should be "fewer than five"). One could fairly suggest that an authority figure who made fewer basic mistakes might have less reason to be doubted by parents and students alike.
Nick Lackie, Bakersfield