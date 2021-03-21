The column by Brik McDill has a lot of truth ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Pay attention to the view beyond our windows," March 17). Climate change is changing our world so fast many may not realize how much change has already happened.
The discussion stops short of suggesting a solution. The way we pay for our fossil fuels today does not include the costs of climate change. If we add those costs to what we pay, we will find that other choices are usually less expensive. A fee on fossil fuel where it is extracted, at a mine or well, and increased every year, will get us to a point that will stop climate change.
To avoid damage from that fee, we should return the money to people as a dividend; the economy will be stimulated and the poor will be protected. We can even have a border adjustment to protect trade and push other nations to add a similar fee.
— Jim Martin, Huntington Beach