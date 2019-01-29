Does it strike you as troubling that 800,000 people had less than 30 days reserves to meet living expenses? That is a small sample of our 300 million citizens. My guess is that millions are in the same situation as federal employees. Why is that? Only five states teach anything about finances before graduating from high school. They do teach us how babies are made but nothing about finances. Why? To keep us uninformed about money and to keep us broke.
Financial emergencies include medical expenses, home repairs, automobile expenses, job loss, etc. Seems to make sense that we should all strive to have at least three to six months in an emergency fund to meet unforeseen emergencies. Citizens financially dependent on the federal government are vulnerable. Something we should have learned in high school.
David Nicholas, Bakersfield