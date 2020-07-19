In a recent USA Today op-ed, Peter Navarro dared to compare his credentials in international trade and “China bashing” to those of an honorable, respected medical professional like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served several presidents, Republican and Democrat, with great distinction for decades.
Navarro’s irrelevant op-ed is the latest President Trump effort to discredit ethical, factual, medical evidence that counters the “BS” the Trump campaign is pushing in order to salvage their wannabe dictator’s reelection effort.
Over the years, Navarro, an economist without any official medical background, had a fairly credible career in economics and international trade. Sayonara to that, baby!
Navarro has now relegated himself to the heap of Trump hacks willing to sacrifice what’s left of their honor, integrity and veracity on the altar of Trumpism.
Meanwhile, if we have to choose between believing Navarro or Fauci, Fauci wins, hands down, or rather, masks on!
Moreover, Fauci’s your only choice, if you value your health, and your life. Let’s hope Fauci will accept Joe Biden’s offer to stay on after the November elections.
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield