I’m the associate pastor at the Living Waters Oildale Seventh Day Adventist Church. Because of COVID-19, we have realized a greater financial loss in our area. Loss of work has brought a tremendous need for feeding our local families, wherever possible.
The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program has brought an overwhelming, positive response. Receiving fresh fruit and vegetables, delivering these to those that are hurting, has brought great joy, not only to our neighbors but to all of our involved church members as well. It’s exciting to see hope fulfilled. I received a letter of gratitude, from one family that I believe would prove the happiness that has blossomed throughout our area.
This couple has adopted two of their nieces, out of necessity, and both are retired, with a limited income. The mother wrote, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!! These words are not enough for all the blessings you’ve poured out on me and my family. You’ve taught us that giving is such an important part of helping others. Even when it’s hot, all of you have been out there carrying and delivering these wonderful boxes of food.”
We are praying that the Farmers to Families program won’t end, at least until things get much better. This program is bringing people joy and hope wherever it is implemented.
Al Ferry, Bakersfield