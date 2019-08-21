Webster’s New World Dictionary defines fanatic as unreasonably enthusiastic; overly zealous, a person whose extreme zeal goes beyond what is reasonable. Considering that the official national motto “In God We Trust” is displayed not only above the dais of the City Council chamber and is on every piece of our money all over the country and the world, I’m confused as to what Bakersfield Police Chaplin Angelo Frazier and Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan have in mind expressing their hope that the motto would spread across the country (“’In God We Trust’ arrives on Bakersfield city vehicles,” Aug. 15)? If that’s not unreasonably enthusiastic, I don’t know what is, and as a resident of Bakersfield, I find it embarrassing.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield