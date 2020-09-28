We are senior citizens and wanted to participate, at our daughter’s suggestion, in the Kern County Fair Drive-thru. My husband, Dennis, and I arrived at the Fairgrounds about 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 25. We followed our daughter and granddaughter through the line. It took us about 45 minutes from entry to exit and that time was spent chatting between cars and taking a few photos … smile. From our perspective, the system was GREAT. I hope that when it is all said and done, the fair and vendors find that it was as successful as we thought it was.
The "maze" is an awesome idea and paying with the friendly and helpful lady-cashier enjoyable. She made us feel welcome and took our order fast and efficiently. We found the runner just as friendly and helpful. Good job to the HARD working members and to the vendors.
We realize this was the very first drive-thru fair adventure and each and every day brings something new to learn and experience — for us the overall night was an super event, ending with an early evening picnic in the park. We may make a second trip to the fair… smile.
Hope you all get lots of rest, you worked very hard and we thank you for our night out at the KC Fair.
— Michelle Claxton, Bakersfield