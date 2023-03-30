I am disgusted by Kern County Parks and Recreation hysterically closing down Isabella Lake, costing local businesses tens of thousands of dollars. Then they let a week go by without doing anything, finally having a meeting where they put the responsibility on the one agency not invited to the meeting, the Forest Service. County parks has repeatedly refused to say who made this poor decision, and under what authority. Whoever this was should be held accountable. Seven weeks of our fishing derby and the money that would have brought to the Kern River Valley could have really helped those businesses affected by the flooding. There needs to be someone in charge at county parks.
— David Dills, Onyx