Regarding the June 29 letter “A lousy place for musicians to live”: I am quite sure that can be hard to earn a living in Bakersfield as a musician, like any city you can name.
The letter writer then proceeds to list several items that he contends make Bakersfield a lousy place to live, which has nothing to do with being a musician.
Two are most interesting to me and should be to all who live here. He writes, "Bakersfield is a great place to live if you’re associated with ... a corrupt lawyer or judge."
The second is that Bakersfield has "one of the most corrupt police forces in the U.S.” If he has facts about these "corrupt" people, not opinions, then he should notify our local DA so they can be prosecuted.
If these are his opinions about a city I have enjoyed living in for 86 years, I can only ask him and others with the same opinions, "Why are you still living here?"
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield