Harry Truman told us "The buck stops here” and it usually did while he was the president. He also said if the president of the United States ever says he is unaware of something, he is either extremely lazy or full of crap, because every “important” item (written or stated) goes through the president.
Today, we have many examples of the buck not stopping here: one President didn’t know the meaning of the word is, and another thought there were 57 states in the union. Others have simply denied knowledge of anything, as expressed by Hillary, Comey, the FBI and the IRS as they attended congressional investigations. This gives them plausible deniability. Where’s Harry when we need him?
When I was in school in the 1960s I was told there are two truths: your truth and my truth. It means there is your spin and my spin. Later in the US Army, I was told there is a right way, a wrong way and the Army way. The Army way is when you fight, break things and kill people, so war is the exception to who is right or wrong. Today one congressional leader (thinks we need to pass congressional bills in order to see what is in them) says because one party presents facts, we should ignore them because her party has alternative facts. As I understand the definition, facts are defined as things that are known or proved to be true or as a “certainty.” So how can there be alternative facts?
While meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen regarding the US border and viewing a report on how many bad people and drugs were entering our country, Nancy Pelosi said, "I reject your facts." Nielsen said, "These are not my facts. They are simply facts."
With the absence of logic and also losing the ability to think for themselves, American liberals are falling for the horse-feathers brought about by the liberal media. I believe Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hank Johnson have this disorder.
William Davis, Bakersfield