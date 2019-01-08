As the writer of a recent letter to the editor (“Fix the immigration problem,” Jan. 1), I never expected someone to write a lengthy Community Voices editorial attempting to mischaracterize the intent and purpose of my letter. In addition, his attempt at trying to discredit the information published by the Center for Immigration Studies is disingenuous.
It is apparent, by his own admission, he didn’t understand some of what was published in the study. While he is entitled to interpret the information how he likes, the information presented in my editorial was correctly attributed. My reference to 70 percent of non-citizen households access to welfare programs is clearly delineated in the study for California — the 63 percent related to the entire USA. If he wants to define non-citizen households as other than illegal immigrants then I suggest he explain how he gets there. Sorry he doesn’t agree with the CIS study and that it doesn’t fit his needs, however, there are many other different sources, opinions and estimates on the impact illegal immigration is having on our country. He is entitled to put more emphasis on the Cato Institute study, but the the CIS study is comprehensive and fully explains its methodology.
With respect to the EITC, the critic would like you to believe the EITC is something other than a government benefit. The EITC is a government tax benefit used to subsidize low income tax payers. It may be semantics, but it is properly defined as a government benefit (free money). To try and characterize it any other way is disingenuous.
Develop a reliable immigration system that works for our country so some of us don’t have to face the facts of what our country spends supporting illegal immigration as opposed to our own country’s needs.
Geoffrey B. King, Wasco