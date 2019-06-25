A friend of mine posted the following two posts on Facebook in an attempt to be uplifting: "When you are honest, you build strength of character that will allow you to be of great service to God and others. You will be blessed with peace of mind," and, "Strong families require effort. Your family will be blessed as you do your part to strengthen it."
Both posts received the following message from Facebook: "This post goes against our Community Standards, so no one else can see it." Question: what goes against Facebook's Community Standards of honesty, character, service, God, fellowman, peace, self-respect and family? I suppose this is why Facebook is losing popularity and credibility.
Allen Andersen, Bakersfield