It's great that Steven Mnuchin thinks it's a good thing to give taxpayers who owe money to the government an extended deadline to pay their 2019 tax bill, but perhaps he should consider giving tax preparers and taxpayers in general 90 extra days to file their tax returns.
Social distance is the new big thing. Why not a 2019 tax filing deadline of July 15? You can drop a check in the mail, but you might not want to get together with your tax preparer. Just saying. We are all having trouble wanting to get together.
John O'Connell, Bakersfield