Within the last few days, news reports have indicated that while the capacity to test people for coronavirus has expanded, “not enough” people are stepping up to take the test. This is a critical time when our public health officials need to shift from administering the test solely to those who walk through the door to proactively generating stratified random samples and reaching out to those who are sampled to encourage their participation.
Perhaps those who are sampled can be incentivized to volunteer (e.g., $10, donated restaurant gift certificate or chance to win a raffle). We are overdue in generating cost-effective unbiased estimates of mortality and morbidity rates with tight confidence intervals. This is the key to making informed decisions as we reopen the economy. It can be done locally, ideally in many communities with differing background characteristics.
Mark Evans, Bakersfield