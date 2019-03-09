President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen accused him of reporting elevated asset values to his insurance company as though doing so is improper and dishonest.
As every insurance broker will confirm, this is customary because there are many different definitions of “value.”
Financial reporting is based on historical cost less depreciation. Insurance reporting is based on current replacement or reconstruction cost with no deduction for depreciation. This creates a major increase of insurance value over financial value.
The rationale is obvious — as is the deception of former attorney Cohen.
John Pryor, Bakersfield