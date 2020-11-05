Will you start wearing only clothing made of wool, linen, cotton or silk? The others may start with oil. Are you willing to swear off vacation trips? There are not likely to be intercontinental battery flights. And what about those batteries? Will they be recycled? All those acres of solar panels, when they stop producing, can they be recycled, or will they just pile up someplace? For those wind turbines, the base is concrete, which requires fossil fuel to make the cement and steel pylons.
The list can go on to ecological damage of panels in the desert, lithium extraction and the need for rare earth elements, some mined destructively by children in Africa. This is not to say I am against efforts to slow and reverse climate change. All sides need to be examined.
Gerhard H. Schmidt, Bakersfield