Quite a hypocritical opinion piece in Saturday’s Community Voices ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Time for county, country to evolve," Feb. 20). An unabashed call for Californians (and America) to embrace progressivism with open arms. This movement, hidden behind the party name of Democrat, will be the end of this great country, as we know it.
Read between the lines and experience the subtle innuendo as the writers explain how the Democratic Party is the answer. I wish, at the very least, they would be honest in their name. It’s not the Democratic Party anymore as it is now populated by hard left progressives. They speak of the bloodlust in the voices of people chanting “USA” but nothing about the actual bloodlust in the calls to kill police. They rage over the intrusion of people into our Capitol building, but nothing about the destruction of our cities and businesses last summer. They revel in the fact that our great state becomes more socialistic with ongoing restrictions of our rights and freedoms. People flee this state as if it were a third world country.
It’s mentioned we should be “on par with the rest of the world.” I pray that never happens. We are the leaders of the world. We are the beacon of light people have strived to reach for generations. We have something no country can offer in our American exceptionalism. We are unique to every country in this world! The fact that you want to lower the bar to be on par with the rest of the world is quite stunning. All I can say is the Democratic Party is anything but the answer.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield