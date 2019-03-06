I had an interesting conversation with a UCLA student the other day who was asking for donations to fund a child literacy program. After I gave him my donation, I asked if UCLA had a “free speech” area on campus. He said they did, and that small space was where students could go to exercise their First Amendment right. I asked him why the Constitution of the United States did not apply to the whole UCLA campus. He had no answer. I then asked him if he was comfortable with the suppression of his freedom of speech by the university. That had never occurred to him, but he said that he did not want to “make waves” at the university.
This interchange illustrated how far liberal universities have gone in compromising the basic constitutional rights of students. It also showed that not knowing how precious their constitutional rights are, young people can be easily recruited to support the radical socialism and communism being pushed by the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.
I suggested that he go to the National Cemetery that is near the UCLA campus and stroll among the graves of thousands of veterans who are buried there. Those interred there, I told him, thought that his constitutional rights were precious enough to fight and die for, and they had no problem “making waves” to protect his rights. I doubt that he understood what I was talking about, and that is profoundly sad.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi