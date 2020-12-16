In recent weeks, The Californian has been flooded with letters from Kern County's small but excitable Democrat contingent. Oddly, none are singing the praises of Joe Biden, which would be hilarious, but instead scathing rebukes of President Trump.
All of the letters are in stark contrast to facts, history and basic arithmetic, and I have been sorely tempted to respond to many of them, but then I got thinking, what the heck. Have your fun. You aren't really hurting anything. Kern is, and shall forever remain, a bastion of conservative Republicanism in a state known nationally for its nuttiness.
But here's what you can look forward to: The GOP will hold the Senate and retake the House in 2022. After which, the Democrats will never admit that Biden is senile, but will concoct some other reason to invoke the 25th Amendment. And the new President is...Kamala Harris? Jesus wept.
So have your laughs as you take your vicarious victory lap, and start thinking up reasons why President Trump should be impeached after his reelection in 2024. Enjoy!
Steve Clark, Bakersfield