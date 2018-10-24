Regarding the Bakersfield Californian's process for endorsing an incumbent candidate, the Editorial Board needs to add one more step. The endorsement must be hand delivered to the candidate in his/her Bakersfield office. This provision would be a great incentive for a candidate to connect with the voters and constituents. However, if this had been adopted for this election cycle, Rep. Kevin McCarthy would have never received one. He does not meet this qualification. As a matter of fact, he would never get an endorsement from the paper in the future.
Harry Love, Bakersfield