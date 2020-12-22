When you point a finger at someone, three of your fingers are pointing back at you. Recent letters (“Letter to the Editor: Keep up the good work” and “Letter to the Editor: Unwarranted criticism,” Dec. 18) accused Democratic letters of being filled with emotion and political bias but lacking in facts. Then the writers delivered “loaded” emotional attacks and false facts.
Supposedly, liberals are “cheating” in Georgia Senate races. States “arbitrarily” changed their election procedures. Democrats ignore “forensic evidence” in Antrim County. Texas was challenging “illegal” votes.
Hogwash. Where are facts showing “Democratic leaders” are getting people to move to Georgia, vote, then leave? Nowhere. Changes in election procedures widening mail in voting weren’t arbitrary — the legitimate purpose was to allow voters/poll workers to reduce the exposure to COVID-19 at crowded polls. Those “illegal” votes were votes made by people following the rules their state had established. Texas and Rep. Kevin McCarthy wanted to change the rules, after the election was over. No evidence of any illegal vote was offered, just speculation it was possible.
The Texas lawsuit was justified as continuing a presentation of facts, but the example given, Antrim County, has been thoroughly examined in court and the legislature and the public square. Google “Antrim County fact” and you’ll see. There isn’t “forensic evidence” — there’s a report by a former Republican candidate for Congress, a report torn to pieces by the actual experts and the actual evidence.
I think the letters show who is emotional and holding on to political bias instead of facts. It’s not the Democrats.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield