I'm not trying to minimize the highly contagious COVID-19 virus and every death is a tragedy. I do think, however, that the emotional and economic damage caused by the actions of politicians, especially in California, could be worse than the virus itself.
Hopefully the vaccines will be effective, but if this virus is around for the next five years, will businesses still be shuttered? How will people pay their bills? Suicides and domestic violence are way up all because of something with a widely reported 99.8 percent recovery rate. Apparently the government believes we should just sit in our rooms indefinitely which is your choice. They seem to care not of our freedom to choose.
If masks and social distancing work, why should businesses be mandated to close?
Steven Ledbetter, Bakersfield