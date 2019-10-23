“It's an impeachment about nothing,” a fellow Kern County resident claims, and he is sick and tired of it (“Trump supporters mostly met with support at local rally,” Oct. 17). Well, millions of Americans are sick and tired of Trump flaunting the laws of the United States. Yes, there are actual laws against an elected official personally profiting while they are in office. It is in the Constitution. It is called the emoluments clause. For example, directing Air Force personnel to go out of their way to stay at Trump’s Scotland resort on the government’s dime is ridiculous and illegal. Also the extra travel necessitated the purchase of jet fuel at inflated prices. Could there be money for our VA clinic if Trump wasn’t stealing it?
Foreign countries should not be allowed to participate in our elections. Trump telling Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and give him information he may use in the 2020 election is not legal. Whether that charge, along with the Scotland fiasco, rise to impeachable offenses is for members of the House of Representatives to decide.
The 2016 election was a perfect storm that benefited Trump. It’s understandable why many voted for Trump. But it is inexplicable why so few have stepped away from supporting him. Other than his Supreme Court appointees, millions believe he has displayed little regard for his rank and file supporters. He is choosing to rip off all of the people of the United States, yet most of his 2016 support remains. Puzzling.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield