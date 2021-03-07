Here in Kern County, we are proud to be a long-time leader in energy production. Now, our energy sector has grown to encompass new sources of energy. As California holds rank as first in the nation for solar power and number two in the nation for number of wind turbines, Kern County has and will continue to experience immense benefits.
Oil, natural gas, wind and solar energy have each contributed to California’s economy in important ways. Although most folks in Kern are familiar with the presence of the oil and gas industry in our community, and even have friends or family employed in the sector, the new and growing renewable industry isn’t quite as familiar. As the second fastest-growing career in the country, solar technicians account for thousands of jobs in California, including right here in Kern County. These technicians do the day-to-day behind the wind and solar projects, keeping clean power flowing to our homes and businesses.
During construction and beyond, wind and solar workers patronize local businesses, eating at local restaurants, shopping on main street and staying in local hotels. An even broader impact becomes apparent when you take a look at the supply chain—a lot of materials and components go into the making of solar energy projects. Industry dollars go to materials acquisition, manufacturing, logistics, and shipping, supporting other California sectors.
Embracing solar energy goes beyond simply serving our energy needs it has the ability to boost our local economy.
— Paul Park, IBEW Union Electrician