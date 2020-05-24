Dr. Bezdek’s column (“COMMUNITY VOICES: In defense of elites,” May 20) presents an excellent demonstration of why the term “elite” carries a negative connotation. The crux of his argument, bathed in condescension, is based on the following statement: “Elites, in reality, are individuals who have become recognized for achieving a position of prominence in a particular field usually by superior knowledge or demonstration of new truths.” In other words, regardless of your actual achievements, image is the critical factor. You can be Albert Einstein or a member of the Royal Family. In either case, you can qualify as an elite as long as you have acquired a level of recognition in the community.
However, conservatives need not apply. “I defend the concept of elite and elitism because it [sic] represents a lighthouse shining in the darkness of the present conservative rubric, spinning the data in a way to obfuscate the truth.”
My grandmother, Nona, gave birth to and raised five children of her own, along with children from her husband’s previous marriage that ended with the death of his first wife. Her new husband took her from the Alps in northern Italy to El Centro. As a result, she said, the heat in El Centro caused her to temporarily lose her hair and fingernails.
During a large portion of her marriage, on a typical day, she was the first person up each morning to prepare breakfast for everyone and get the children dressed for school. She then would milk a number of cows. Thereafter, she would either work in the field or take a horse and wagon around the area to sell the milk. During the day, she would prepare lunch for her husband and whoever was also working in the fields. In the evenings she prepared supper for everyone. She was then the last to go to bed after she had washed the clothes — in the early years using a scrub board.
When she and her husband reached a point where they could relax and enjoy life, her husband was rendered blind by glaucoma. She then cared for him for the rest of his life.
My grandmother was not an elite. However, if I am ever in a lifeboat and I have a choice of companion between my grandmother and an elite, my choice will be an easy one.
Gary M. Fachin, Bakersfield