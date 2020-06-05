In the letter “Renewables vs. dead dinosaurs,” the writer confirms the point made in the May 25 article “Report says removing state energy mandates would save consumers money.” Solar systems on single-family houses are subsidized through net metering. The utility essentially buys excess power from the homeowner at retail. Since buying at retail and selling at retail is not a viable business model, the California Public Utility Commission provides the utility with a rate increase on its other customers.
In addition, transmission and distribution costs are bundled into the electric rate. Therefore, a house with a solar system does not pay their prorated share of the cost of the utility’s infrastructure, which moves electrons out of and in to a house with a solar system.
That leads to the perverse outcome, of the poor and lower-middle class subsidizing the rich and upper-middle class in California.
My proposal is to eliminate net metering and unbundle the electric rate. All customers connected to the utility’s infrastructure would pay their share of maintaining the grid. Subsidizing solar should be restricted to a lump sum rebate at the time of installation. Thereby, since California has a progressive tax system, the more well-off would pay for the transition to renewables. Of course, when a person installs batteries and physically disconnects from the grid, they would no longer receive a bill from the utility.
David Hand, Bakersfield