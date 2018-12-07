It seems that our society has no sense of pride or duty associated with being a citizen of the United States. President Kennedy’s challenge, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” has been turned upside-down.
There is a major outcry to lower the standards to having the rights and privileges of U.S. citizenship, specifically the instance of the migrant caravan. This has inspired me to suggest a solution: abolish natural citizenship. Seriously. We divide our country into two classes a la Starship Troopers (book, not the movie): The citizens and the civilians.
Citizenship would be earned by volunteer service at the national or state level, military or something of the sort, and only the citizens would be allowed privileges such as holding public office and voting. And the opportunity to earn citizenship would be available to all. Civilians would not be able to vote or hold public office, but would be guaranteed all natural rights bestowed by our Creator. National and state taxes would be paid by citizens only, and both citizens and civilians would pay local taxes (public services like emergency services and waste management are public and don’t care about status).
This would instill a sense of pride in self, community and country because one sacrificed to get one’s citizenship. And only those who have sacrificed get a say in how the country would be run.
Mitch Rapp, Bakersfield