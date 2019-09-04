The recently published article “Local industry, politicians oppose plans to phase out the use of natural gas” inaccurately portrays electrification as a more expensive and less reliable option to power and heat our homes and communities.
Those who oppose electrification based on affordability — who then point to biomethane as a solution — are revealing ignorance and complete disregard for the truth. Right now, gas costs about $2 per British Thermal Unit (BTU). At best, biomethane costs four times that, around $8 per BTU. Plus, all credible research shows that replacing dirty gas appliances with more efficient electric models that run on clean energy is by far the most affordable and healthy option for California’s working families. The very laws the reporter criticizes exist to build a market to ensure everyone has access to safer, higher performing and healthier energy options.
The other argument, that gas appliances are more reliable in a blackout, is also false. In fact, when there are electricity outages during a disaster or in preparation for high winds, new natural gas water heaters (“on demand water heaters”) will not work because they require electricity to start. On the other hand, folks with advanced electric water heaters (“heat pumps”) will have uninterrupted access to hot water, even during a blackout. This is because modern electric water heaters can preheat water and store that hot water for use for more than 24 hours. In electrical power outages, it is advantageous to have modern electric hot water heaters.
Kevin Hamilton, Fresno