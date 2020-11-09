I’d like to answer a recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Why go back?," Nov. 5) who asked, "Why would we cling to a reliance on a finite energy source of the 19th and 20th century when we are well into the 21st century and we have already discovered and developed infinite sources of energy?”
How about because we can’t go a summer in Bakersfield without having our electricity shut down when it’s 110 degrees outside? And don’t even get me started on where we are going to find electricity to charge our electric cars when we can’t even power our air conditioners in the summer heat in 2035.
Doug Wagner, Bakersfield