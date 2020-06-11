A letter writer recently wrote about single-family home solar systems ("Letter to the Editor: Eliminate net metering and unbundle the electric rate," June 5). Evidently he doesn't have a solar system on his home because he's wrong on his assumptions. I own a single-family home with a solar system and it produces more electricity than I consume.
First, the writer states, "the utility essentially buys excess power from the homeowner at retail." That's incorrect. At the end of a calendar year, based on when your system was activated, comes the "true-up." If you produced less electricity than you used, you pay up. If you produced more than you consumed, they pay you. PG&E only pays 2 cents per kilowatt for the overage. I produced 900 kilowatts more than I used. PG&E paid me a whopping $18. The lowest rate a consumer pays PG&E is about 22 cents per kilowatt. So even at the lowest rate, if I was over by 900 kilowatts, I would have paid PG&E $198.
Second, he writes, "a house with a solar system does not pay their prorated share of the cost of the utility's infrastructure..." Again, that's incorrect. Regardless of how much a single-family solar system produces, every month you have to pay a "connection fee." This fee is determined by PG&E every month for maintaining PG&E's infrastructure, and I have to pay it.
Everyone has a right to their opinion, but if you're going to make suggestions about improving something, you might want to get your facts straight.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield