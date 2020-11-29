In response to Ashley Felix's opinion ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Should the Electoral College still be a determining factor for elections to come?" Nov. 20), I respectfully disagree that the Electoral College system is outdated and should be eliminated. It is an essential component in our U.S. Constitution that is still very necessary today.
Without the Electoral College, every president would be chosen by the most populous states (California, Illinois, New York — more specifically, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles area, Chicago, New York City), and rural American voters would be disenfranchised. We already experience this in California, where the Bay Area and Los Angeles influence most of the representation in Sacramento, with its super majority that largely ignores impacts of its policies on rural communities. As a result, we continue to see increases in government spending and taxes that are causing hard-working taxpayers and businesses to flee our state. Sacramento bites the hand that feeds it.
If you genuinely want all American voices to be heard and counted, then the Electoral College system must stay. And it would be more equitable to amend all states to the “district system” to determine electors, as opposed to the “winner-take-all” system.
Leslie Klinchuch, Bakersfield