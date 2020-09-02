We have every reason to be concerned about Russia, China and other foreign actors interfering in the upcoming elections. However, they are amateurs compared to the interference of our own president and his minions.
As offensive as it was for Republican National Convention events to be staged at the White House, what Americans should be loudly protesting against is the domestic interference in our elections systematically perpetrated by President Trump and the Republican Party. Confusing and chaotic messaging regarding COVID-19. Constant fraudulent claims regarding voting by mail and blatant attempts to undermine the Postal Service. Support for racism. "Fake news." Tax breaks for the wealthiest and disdain for the rest of us. Complete disregard for, or understanding of, history, government and the military.
Trump and the Republicans have been sowing seeds of anger, discontent and division since the day President Trump was inaugurated. When supporters chant “four more years” and Trump responds with “Or maybe 12 more,” he is not kidding. President Trump is a master at denying, deflecting and denigrating. He is an expert with social media and at promoting conspiracy theories that engender division, hatred and fear.
President Trump does not care about our country or what we stand for. He cares only about staying in power and enriching himself, his family, and those who bow to his whims and his will. He should not be reelected. On Nov. 3, let your voice and your vote be heard for reason, justice and equality. Vote President Trump out of office.
David George, Bakersfield