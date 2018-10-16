Global warming, which to a remaining few, including our own leadership, doesn’t exist and is a hoax. Our leaders can’t explain why this old earth has gone wild with global weather events. Earth warming cycles do occur, but every hundred thousand years.
Some scientists theorize it could be caused by returning external gravitational pull that slightly changes our orbit. This theory has merit. What our leaders can’t explain why this current warming cycle has taken only 90 years. They have no theory for this warming trend. They just put their heads in the sand and just hope it all goes away.
What the rest of us know is these weather events are getting very tragic with loss of lives and expensive property damage. We now see raising oceans, mammoth fires that rage for months, bizarre weather catastrophes never seen before by weather observers, once in a generation hurricanes, severe droughts with predictions of future food shortage and record levels of flooding.
But again, it's all very tragic and expensive for something that doesn’t exist.
Jim Fitch, Bakersfield