A couple of years ago, my wife was about to turn 65. We received notice that our private health insurance was going to drop her, because she would be getting Medicare. She contacted Social Security to make sure she would be getting its insurance. People informed her that they had lost her Social Security number and that they had no record of her. After several attempts to clear this up, it seemed like a lost cause.
We contacted Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office for help. Within a short time, the matter was resolved, and my wife was notified she would be getting Medicare. In a time when citizens complain about their political representatives, it's nice to have help from those we elect. We would like to thank Congressman McCarthy's staff for their help.
Larry Jordan, Bakersfield