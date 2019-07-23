The Californian had a very nice article in the July 20 edition regarding the Apollo program, but a significant part of the program conducted at Edwards Air Force Base was not mentioned ("Apollo 50: Locals share memories of legendary moon mission").
Although the Apollo program was funded by NASA, the Air Force Rocket Propulsion Laboratory (now part of the Air Force Research Laboratory) was a major participant in the development of the Saturn booster engines. This included providing the real estate for all of the test facilities, fire department, medical and safety, engineering and other infrastructure support. The Air Force Research Laboratory occupies 60,000 acres in the northeast part of the Edwards Air Force Base. The F-1 engine that powered the first stage of the Saturn launch vehicle was developed by Rocketdyne in Canoga Park (now Aerojet Rocketdyne). Five of the F-1 engines provided 7.5 million pounds of thrust to power the Saturn booster. Rocketdyne ran more than 800 tests until it had suitable components to proceed to engine development. Six engine test stands were situated on edge of Leuhman Ridge (south of the Borax mine at Boron) a few hundred feet above the desert floor. Three of the engine stands were used for the engine development phase and three were used to certify the engines for flight tests. A full duration engine test was 160 seconds. The engines that were flown on the Apollo program were all run through 12 short duration tests to insure that the engines were ready to be flown before they were shipped to Kennedy Space Center.
Lee Meyer, Bakersfield