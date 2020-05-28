I am a registered nurse presently working at a facility that delivers more than 300 babies a month. The average age of the patient is in her twenties, but many are teenagers.
In Kern County, we have one of the highest rates of teen pregnancies and STDs in the state of California. According to the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, Kern County ranks 57th out of 58 counties in sexually transmitted infections. Our teen birth rates average 39th out of 58 counties in California.
There are many women and teenagers who still have little or no prenatal care, even though Kern County and the state of California have many clinics available for anyone in need if medical attention, including prenatal care for teenagers.
Community awareness of increased rates of STDs and teenage pregnancies in the area is needed. Preventative education and screenings for STDs are necessary for our community. The International Advances in Economic Research contains a piece that assessed the correlation amid county expenditure on community health in California and county rates of gonorrhea and syphilis. A $1 boost in per capita public health disbursements decreases the gonorrhea and syphilis rate by 0.30 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively.
Raquel Valenzuela, Bakersfield