It’s understandable that Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer are frustrated about the 12-week early release of 600 inmates, of which 180 will remain in Kern County, since they worked so hard to put these people in prison. The sad truth is, would it make any difference concerning rehabilitation if these people stayed in prison 12 more weeks since they will soon get out anyway?
Rehabilitation doesn’t happen in prison. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger added the word “rehabilitation” to the title of prisons. The prisons are still too overcrowded to help anybody. So, why do people reoffend? Did the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation not rehabilitate them (that’s a joke) or they can’t find a job?
People with felonies can’t get a state license. Then they put people on an internet list for life which groups together a wide range of offenses including urinating in public which almost makes it impossible to get a job. California currently has 106,916 registered sex offenders.
Sentencing laws and parole need to be reduced for first-time offenders, and gradually increased for repeat offenders. Five-year paroles are a waste of taxpayers’ money for first-time offenders.
Of course, the CDCR is the strongest union in the state so the longer a person is babysat, the more money for their correctional officers.
You have two kinds of people: somebody who knows they made a mistake and won’t be going back to prison, and the person who makes a lifestyle out of crime.
Mike Francel, Bakersfield