In 2015, the California legislature approved AB 1096, which defined the different classes of e-bikes, and regulated where each class of bike could be ridden. It also changed the designation of Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, so they are not considered motor vehicles, but are now in the same category as bicycles. CalBike created a helpful infographic for agencies here: https://www.calbike.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/AB_1096_-_Info_for_Agencies-1.pdf
I was disturbed to read in The Californian that the Legislative and Litigation Committee of the Bakersfield City Council is considering going beyond existing law and allowing Class 3 e-bikes and other unclassified electric scooters and skateboards on our Class 1 bike path. These vehicles can reach speeds of 28 mph and higher, which is inappropriate for a multi-use path used by walkers with dogs, cyclists, joggers, families with strollers and roller skaters.
Our bike path is built on the levee of the Kern River, and the original grant for the Kern River Parkway forbids motorized vehicles from using the parkway. This is in agreement with AB1096, but permitting Type 3 e-bikes and other electric vehicles is not.
Bike path usage is estimated to have tripled in the past year. The whole purpose of Class 1 bike paths is giving cyclists and pedestrians a safe place away from traffic, but allowing Class 3 e-bikes onto the bike path defeats this purpose and is a recipe for disaster. They move far too fast and the city will be opening itself up to lawsuits when pedestrians or cyclists ultimately get hit and injured by these bikes, regardless of whose fault it is.
There is no need for a new city ordinance. AB 1096 addresses the issue sufficiently.
— Michelle Beck, Bakersfield