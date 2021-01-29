There are roughly 85,000 R1-zoned homes in Bakersfield currently held hostage by a few cowardly “anonymous” individuals. Their rabid claims against hen ownership are baseless and false. I gladly direct anyone to the relevant studies and data — or to the four council members committed to due diligence. The issue is not about safety or health. The issue is personal. I ask us to make it personal too.
A cursory glance of social media finds opponents likening hen raising to living south of the border or among a bunch of “hicks.” The bigotry is palpable, and it is ugly. If you share these concerns, then put a face to your fears. Which of your neighbors will turn their yard into the scene in your head? Do you truly hold them in such low esteem? I know this community is better than that. And, if you have a neighbor who does offer themselves as your anecdote, you still have legal options. Would you limit everyone’s personal freedoms because one neighbor is a problem?
So, what to do with the cowardly curmudgeons? As I said, for them it is personal and perhaps simply an old rich man’s way of saying, “Get off my lawn.” To them I say, “Drop the lawsuit.” To the City Council I say, “Do not compromise your civic duty for wealthy ignorant vitriol.” And to the majority who understandably have no opinion, I implore you to contact your council member for the sake of democratic process.
Joshua Lewis, Bakersfield