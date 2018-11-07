I recently read where 23-year-old John Hernandez was convicted of driving under the influence ("Driver sentenced to two years in prison for crash that killed pregnant teacher," Oct. 30). He was sentenced to two years in state prison for the deaths of Gabriela Soto and her unborn child. Justice was not served in this case.
I am appalled, to say the least, at such a light sentence for the deaths of a mother and her unborn child. Driving under the influence, in my opinion, is just like using a gun to shoot and kill the innocent, the only difference is Mr.Hernandez used a 3,000-pound automobile. That was his loaded gun.
According to MADD, 4,000 under the influence drivers, of some type of drug, are killed every year in America! This doesn't count those killed by under the influence drivers like Ms. Soto and her unborn child. I agree with Deputy District Attorney Kim Richardson that sentences for those convicted of driving under the influence are too light. They need to change.
Until this happens in Sacramento, we can expect more innocent lives to be taken by those driving under the influence.
Barry Wallace, Bakersfield