Recently I stopped for gas at the Fastrip on the corner of Airport Drive and Olive Drive. As I was fueling my car, another car pulled in on the opposite side of my gas pump. Four people were in the car, one female driver and three male passengers. All were smoking marijuana. The female exited the car to fuel up and continued to smoke marijuana while fueling the car. After we completed fueling, we all left at the same time, northbound on Airport Drive. They all were still smoking marijuana. So, is this just an example of what we can expect in the future, and possibly worse? I do agree that marijuana does have a medical use, but does this fall in that category? Driving while drunk is a threat. I believe that driving while stoned is also a threat.
Ed Loveless, Bakersfield