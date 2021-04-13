In America, it's OK to drink the Kool-Aid of your political standard bearer. Thankfully, Trump supporter John Pryor ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Cowboy ethics work — even in Washington, D.C.!" April 9) didn't drink the bleach.
Instead of attacking his 10 bullet points in praise of the inept former one-term POTUS, I'll simply remind readers Trump lost his attempt at reelection in a fair, decisive landslide. His despicable act of insurrection will be remembered by the American public and recorded for posterity by the historians.
To the Republicans in Kern County, including family members, give President Biden a chance. He's off to a good start. Hang in there, Joe. I can smell the swamp gas dissipating.
— Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield