Joseph Luiz’s recent story regarding police foot patrols couldn’t possibly be more timely or relative ("Could police foot patrols help problems plaguing downtown Bakersfield?" March 30). Having spent more than a few days and nights working in the downtown area, I can attest to the harassment and burglary commonly suffered by anyone who makes their living there. Luiz does an excellent job highlighting the difficulties of balancing budgetary and staffing issues, which Bakersfield Police Department deals with, versus the very real problems faced by downtown business owners. This problem, however, isn’t limited to these two groups, but concerns the citizens of Bakersfield who increasingly are attracted to the downtown area.
The Downtown Business Association, Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and the city of Bakersfield itself have done a brilliant job in revitalizing downtown — including the rebirth of the Padre Hotel, a vibrant arts and theater district, monthly First Friday activities, innovative apartment and condo living spaces and a plethora of new restaurants and businesses. Citizens taking advantages of these opportunities deserve to feel that they and their families be physically safe and that their vehicles are unlikely to be vandalized.
To increase mobility and response within the area itself, it may be that officers assigned the downtown beat actually be bicycle patrols, which the city has used in the past on the Kern River Parkway (AKA the Bike Path). In any event, it would be in the best interests for all involved parties that serious thought be given to dedicating some of the Measure N-provided police staffing to downtown area-based patrols.
Peter Wonderly, Vancouver, Wash.