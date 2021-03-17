I understand why PG&E wants to remove that farmer's palm trees, however the trees are not the only thing that would be destroyed ("Rosedale Ranch's iconic palm trees are on the chopping block, and PG&E wields the ax," March 4)! Starling birds choose palm trees to nest in the spring. Anyone who trims trees in the spring kills a lot of nesting babies!
Several years ago, a neighbor gave me a baby starling that had fallen out of a palm tree and could not fly. I raised "Judi" from information I obtained from a bird book. Judi had a large cage I kept on my dining room table. I would leave the door open and she would fly over to me on my large sofa chair. She would sit on my lap on a towel often. When I soaked my feet in warm water, she would fly down and sit on the top of my foot, lean over and check out the water then would hop down into the water to bathe. After splashing around she would jump onto my foot and shake off most of the water. Immediately, she would fly up onto my lap, shake off more water and then preen her feathers.
When I would go to the bathroom, she would fly ahead of me, along with B.B, my rescued blackbird, and they would perch on the shower rod together.
I had Judi for 12 years. One morning, I discovered her dead on the floor of her cage. B.B. lasted longer, but was always searching for her.
Please, wait until fall to trim the trees!
— Stella Doyle, Bakersfield