Nobody's got a problem with people having dogs (remember the golden retriever that viciously bit 8-year-old Leilani Rivera on the face?) but mention the idea of people being allowed to keep chickens on their own property and everyone loses their mind.
Bakersfield allows residents to keep venomous animals (yes, your next door neighbor might actually have 100 diamondback rattlesnakes in his house) but if you want to have some harmless birds as pets that also make food you can eat you are a health and safety risk?
Give me a break, people. You don't care about health and safety. If you did you'd make it so people can't keep animals that actually ARE dangerous. I don't see anyone waving their arms around about Fido. Quit harassing the chicken people and mind your own business.
You don't want chickens? Don't get them. But just because you don't want them doesn't give you the right to prevent other people from responsibly owning them. Bunch of hypocrites, if you ask me.
— Michael Thompson, Bakersfield